Over 1,700 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh in past day

MOSCOW, November 26./TASS/. Russian peacekeepers escorted 1,777 refugees returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on Thursday.

"Buses traveled from Yerevan to the main square of Stepanakert, taking 1,777 people to Nagorno-Karabakh. The column was escorted by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police," the ministry said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is comprised of units from the 15th separate motor rifle (peacekeeping) brigade of the Central Military District.

The Russian peacekeepers have set up observation posts along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire agreement observance. The peacekeeping mission’s command is stationed in the area of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation is being monitored around the clock.