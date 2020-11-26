Russian naval pilots stage dogfight in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, November 26. /TASS/. Pilots of the Northern Fleet’s separate fighter aviation regiment practiced the technique of an aerial battle and aerobatic maneuvers over the Kola Peninsula, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Today, training flights of pilots of the separate shipborne fighter aviation regiment took place at the Severomorsk-3 aerodrome to conduct complex and aerobatic maneuvers and practice the technique of an aerial battle at low and ultra-low altitudes. The training flights proceeded over the Kola Peninsula. The fighters practiced complex and aerobatic maneuvers: horizontal and vertical barrel rolls, loops, nosediving and flying over the ground at an altitude of 25 to 100 meters," the press office said in a statement.

Over 10 crews of MiG-29K deck-based fighters took part in the training flights. Six aircraft made 24 sorties in a flight shift. Each pilot spent from 40 minutes to an hour and a half in the air, completely fulfilling the flight program. The pilots practiced the tactic of a dogfight in pairs and solely, notionally employing the aircraft’s guns, the press office specified.

The flights were performed in the daytime. The next training flights will take place in the conditions of the polar night that will occur at Murmansk’s latitude already on December 1, the press office said.