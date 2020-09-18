Russian fighter scrambled to intercept US maritime patrol plane over Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US maritime patrol plane approaching the Russian border over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Management Center reported on Friday.

According to the Center, Russian airspace control systems of the Southern Military District detected an aerial target over the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border.

"A Su-27 fighter from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the target. The crew of the Russian fighter approached the aerial target at a safe distance, identified it as a US Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and escorted itover the Black Sea," the Center said.

The Russian border was not violated. After the US aircraft moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield.

"The entire flights of the Russian fighters proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the Center stressed.

A similar incident was reported on Thursday when a Russian Su-27 fighter jet escorted a British and a US warplanes over the Black Sea. The Russian border was not violated.