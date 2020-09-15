Russia withdraws reserve forces deployed at Belarusian border

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian National Guard forces began withdrawing from their temporary deployment areas at the Russian-Belarusian border and return to their permanent bases, a Rossiya-24 TV channel reported Tuesday.

"Russia is withdrawing the reserve forces, deployed at the Belarusian border. The forces abandon their temporary deployment locations and return to their permanent bases," the TV channel reported.

Previously, presidents of Russia and Belarus agreed to withdraw the armed forces reserve, deployed at the border.