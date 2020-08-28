Russian fighter scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Black Sea

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. A Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Management Center reported on Friday.

According to the Center, Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial target over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border.

"A Su-30SM fighter from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the target," the Center said. "The crew of the Russian fighter approached the aerial target at a safe distance and identified it as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135."

The Russian state border was not violated by the US spy plane, the National Defense Control Center stressed.

"After the US reconnaissance plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield," the Center said. "The entire flight of the Russian Su-30SM fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace.".