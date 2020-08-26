Russian tech firm to develop robotized cargo parachute system

"The robotized parachute system with a lifting capacity of up to 250 kg for cargo delivery by air will make it possible to deliver various cargoes in the automated mode to the destination area. Our specialists are preparing working design documentation and approving programs and methods of trials with the State Flight Testing Center of Russia’s Defense Ministry," the chief executive said.

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 26. /TASS/. The work on a robotized parachute system capable of delivering cargoes using satellite coordinates will be completed by the end of 2021, CEO of Technodinamika Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Igor Nasenkov told TASS at the Army-2020 forum on Wednesday.

The work is due to be completed in December 2021, he specified.

Technodinamika intends to expand the range of these parachute systems by increasing their lifting capacity, he said.

"Already now we are carrying out research tests of an automated system that can airdrop a cargo weighing up to 500 kg," Nasenkov said.

The transport platform lands at a point designated by Glonass/GPS coordinates while its flight assignment can be changed in the air. Also, the system is integrated with a meteorological balloon, which allows building a flight scheme taking into account weather conditions.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum opened on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center near Moscow on August 23 and will run through August 29.

Some weapons will be demonstrated at the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka aerodrome and the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region. Representatives of about 100 countries are planning to attend the forum.

Over 1,500 companies and enterprises will demonstrate about 28,000 exhibits. Almost 700 advanced weapon systems will be demonstrated in the static and dynamic shows at the Army-2020 forum.