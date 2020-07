MOSCOW, July 3./TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin and Finland’s Ambassador to Russia Mikko Hautala discussed on Friday military cooperation, the Defense Ministry told journalists.

Alexander Fomin and Mikko Hautala "exchanged opinions on key issues of security, as well as bilateral relations on the military track," it said.

From September 1, Hautala will take the position of Finland’s Ambassador to the US. He will be replaced in Moscow by Antti Helantera.