Russian Navy warship eliminates enemy naval force in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, June 11. /TASS/. The crew of the Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk accomplished artillery and missile firings against surface targets during drills in the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The ship’s crew practiced a naval battle with a notional enemy and delivered fire against a towed sea screen with the AK-100 main caliber artillery system. The ship also employed the Kinzhal anti-aircraft missile system that can be used both against air and fast-moving surface targets," the press office said in a statement.

The firing practice was held at the Northern Fleet’s combat training naval ranges in the Barents Sea closed for shipping, the statement says.

The crew of the large anti-submarine warfare ship also practiced jamming and setting up decoy targets with the help of electronic warfare systems, the press office said.

During its deployment to the Barents Sea, the Severomorsk also practiced searching for a notional enemy’s submarine and some elements of a surface ship’s individual preparations for operations according to its main designation, the press office said.