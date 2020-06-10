Four Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform patrol flight over Russia’s northeastern borders

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Four Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of the Russian Aerospace Force’s long-range aviation performed a patrol flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi, Bering and Okhotsk Seas and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The flight lasted about 11 hours… At some sections of the route, the Russian aircraft were escorted by US Air Force F-22 fighters," the ministry said.

The Russian strategic missile-carrying bombers took off from the airfields in the Chukotka Autonomous Area and the Amur Region, the ministry specified.

Russian military planes perform all flights in strict compliance with the international rules and without violating the airspace of other states, the ministry stressed.

In May this year, US Air Force strategic bombers performed flights along the Russian borders five times, the ministry said.