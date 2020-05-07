Number of Russian servicemen with COVID-19 rises to 1,506

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the Russian armed forces and the Defense Ministry’s secondary and higher education institutions has grown to 3,285 as of Wednesday, including 1,506 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin.

"In the course of full-on testing in the Russian armed forces between March and May 6, a total of 1,506 servicemen have tested positive," the ministry said, adding that four of them are in critical condition, nine in moderate condition, and the rest have displayed no symptoms so far.

A total of 179 servicemen have already recovered from the illness.

Besides, 228 coronavirus cases were reported in the minitry’s secondary education institutions and 1,182 - in higher education facilities.

On top of that, 369 civilian specialists employed with the Defense Ministry have contracted the disease.