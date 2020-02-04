Strizhi aerobatics group to hold first aerial show in southern Russia in 2020

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic group will hold its first aerial show this year in the southern Krasnodar Region, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Tuesday.

"The Strizhi aerobatic group will take part in the Aerospace Force’s action ‘Service under a Contract Is Your Choice!’ in the town of Tikhoretsk devoted to the 80th anniversary of the training air base of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School named after Serov," the ministry said in a statement.

The pilots will hold the flight program’s training exercise on February 4 and 5. The aerobatic show is scheduled for February 8. The crews have already relocated to the Krasnodar Region, according to the statement.

"During the aerial show, the pilots of Russia’s Aerospace Force will demonstrate solo, formation, paired and head-on flying," the statement says.

Overall, six Strizhi crews will take part in the aerial show. They will also perform such stunts as the vertical loop, the bell, synchronous barrel rolls and other aerobatic maneuvers. The flights will proceed at altitudes ranging from 200 meters to 2,000 meters.

For the guests of the aerobatic show, the Aerospace Force will also set up a field kitchen, an exhibition of aircraft and recruitment points for enlisting for military service and for campaigning to enroll at its educational establishments.