Russian Black Sea Fleet ships strike enemy targets in drills

SEVASTOPOL, January 31. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Grigorovich and the large amphibious assault ship Novocherkassk delivered fire against enemy targets during drills in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

The crews of the frigate and the large amphibious assault ship "held anti-aircraft artillery fire against an air and a coastal target and a grenade launching exercise to practice measures for the defense of ships against notional underwater saboteurs in an unsafe roadstead," the press office said in a statement.In addition, the ships’ crews performed assignments for the air defense. This exercise involved Su-24M aircraft from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense forces, the statement says.

The Black Sea Fleet ships will participate in the next stage of the drills as part of naval tactical groups, the press office specified.