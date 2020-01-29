Russian Pantsir-S air defense takes down some 100 drones around the world

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Russian Pantsir-S air defense missile system took down some 100 drones around the world over the course of its service, says Valery Slugin - the chief air defense designer KBP JSC, a division of Rostec’s High Precision Weapons JSC.

"About one hundred, maybe more," Slugin said in interview for TASS. "That includes Syria and other regions."

Slugin reminded that there are two Pantsir divisions deployed in Syria: the Russian one, located at Hmeimim airbase, and a Syrian one.

He admitted that jury-rigged terrorist drones repeatedly used to attack the Hmeimim base gave the system some trouble.