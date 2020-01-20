Russia to ship first Pantsir-S1 air defense systems to Serbia in late February — source

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The first shipments of Russia’s Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile systems to Serbia will commence in late February this year, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"[At the] end of February, in accordance with the terms of the contract," the source said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Belgrade had ordered the Pantsir systems (NATO code name SA-22 Greyhound) on October 24, 2019. This past November, Rosoboronexport Chairman Alexander Mikheyev told TASS that Russia would ship the systems in the upcoming months.