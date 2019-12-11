Russian cutting-edge corvette strikes coastal target with Kalibr cruise missile

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchiy struck a coastal target with a Kalibr cruise missile during trials in the White Sea, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchiy undergoing trials at the Northern Fleet’s combat training ranges in the White Sea fired the main striking system against a coastal target," the press office said in a statement.

"A Kalibr cruise missile was test-fired against a target position at the Chizha practice range in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement says.

The crews of the warships and support vessels of the Belomorsk naval base provided support for the corvette’s firings in interaction with aircraft of the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense Army.

On December 9, the corvette fired Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles against a simulated enemy’s surface ships.

The Gremyashchiy is the Project 20385 lead corvette laid down at the Severnaya Shipyard on February 1, 2012 and floated out in June 2017. The corvettes of this Project developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau are designated to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, provide for troop landing and cope with numerous green-water tasks. The corvette entered a new stage of trials on December 6.

Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days. They are armed with Kalibr-NK universal missile systems, Redut anti-aircraft missile complexes and Paket anti-submarine warfare technology.

The corvette was named after the Northern Fleet’s legendary destroyer Gremyashchiy that fought during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany. For its successful operations at sea during the war, the destroyer was awarded the Guards title while its commander, 1st Rank Captain Anton Gurin was bestowed with the Hero of the Soviet Union title.