Western coalition delivers airstrikes in northern Syria — media

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The US-led Western coalition carried out airstrikes on Monday on the local villages of Al-‘Amiriyah, Al-Burj, Al-Ra’i, and Tahrin, located near Al-Bab in northern Syria, Al-Masdar news portal has reported.

According to the report, the airstrikes were presumably delivered against the bases of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia). Al Mayadeen TV channel reports that the airstrikes targeted illegal oil refineries to the northeast of Aleppo (some 360 km from Damascus).

No casualties among civilians have been reported.

Al-Bab is located in the area controlled by Syria’s armed opposition fighting on the Turkish army’s side. The Syrian city was seized by the Turkish forces in February 2017 during Operation Euphrates Shield, carried out in northern Syria in order to set up a safe zone.