Arctic Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile systems to go on combat alert near Murmansk

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. A battery of Arctic Tor-M2DT surface-to-air missile systems will go on combat alert in the village of Korzunovo in the Murmansk Region in late November, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"A battery of unique Arctic Tor-M2DT air defense missile systems of the Northern Fleet’s separate motorized infantry brigade will assume combat duty in the Murmansk Region," the press office said in a statement.

The official ceremony for the battery of Arctic surface-to-air missile systems to go on combat alert will take place on November 30, the Defense Ministry specified.

The brigade’s personnel has undergone a full preparation course at a training center this year and held the first live-fire exercises at military practice ranges in the Astrakhan Region and in the Arctic.

Today, a battalion of Arctic Tor-M2DT systems is already operational in Murmansk. It went into service in August this year.

The Tor-M2DT surface-to-air missile system has been developed using the Vityaz two-section tracked prime mover for its employment in the Arctic and the Extreme North and is capable of operating at a temperature of minus 50 degrees Celsius. The new system comprises 16 surface-to-air vertically launched missiles with a striking range of up to 12 km and an altitude range of up to 10,000 meters. The upgraded target detection station is capable of spotting aircraft based on stealth technology.

The Tor-M2DT is designated to defend vital administrative, industrial and military facilities and also land troops against air attacks in the Arctic and the Extreme North. The system controls the airspace against strikes by cruise missiles, air bombs, aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The latest system was unveiled at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, 2018. It was reported in November 2018 that the Russian troops had received the first 12 Tor-M2DT serial-produced air defense systems.