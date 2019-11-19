Bastion coastal defense missile systems deployed on Franz Joseph Land in Russian Arctic

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Bastion coastal defense missile systems are in service with the Northern Fleet’s two tactical groups deployed on the New Siberian Islands and Franz Josef Land archipelagoes in the Russian Arctic, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The coastal defense missile and artillery troops reliably protect the Northern Sea Route and the Russian Arctic," the press office said in a statement issued on the occasion of Russia’s Missile Forces and Artillery Day and Naval Missile and Artillery Troops’ Day celebrated on November 19.

"The Bastion coastal defense missile systems have proven their high efficiency during high-latitude drills. This formidable advanced weapon is operational in the Northern Fleet’s tactical groups on the New Siberian Islands and Franz Josef Land archipelagoes, the statement says.

Northern Fleet Commander, Hero of Russia, Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseyev congratulated the Fleet’s missile and artillery troops with their professional day, the press office said.

It was earlier reported that Bastion coastal defense missile systems produced by the Reutov Research and Production Association of Machine-Building had been deployed on the New Siberian Islands archipelago.

The Bastion coastal defense system with the standardized Yakhont (Oniks) supersonic homing anti-ship cruise missile is designated to strike various types of surface ships operating as part of amphibious assault formations, convoys, surface action and carrier strike groups, and also sole ships and radar-contrast land targets under intensive fire and electronic counter-measures.