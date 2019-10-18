Russian Baltic Fleet’s helicopters strike enemy command posts with missiles in drills

"The scheduled drills involved over 10 crews of Mi-24 and Mi-8 attack and military transport helicopters, as well as Ka-27 and Ka-29 deck-based gunships of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, October 18. /TASS/. Helicopters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation fired missiles and rockets to destroy a notional enemy’s command posts and military hardware during drills in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"During the flights, the crews launched airborne missiles and rockets of various types, fired helicopter guns, practiced maneuvering in a dogfight, searching for submarines with the help of dipping sonar systems and making approaches for targets under a notional enemy’s jamming," the statement says.

During their training flights, the helicopter crews practiced tactical episodes to provide fire support for land troops, destroy the notional enemy’s command posts, armor and manpower, conduct air reconnaissance and strike air targets, search for and hit adversary surface ships and submarines at the Baltic Fleet’s naval ranges.

The naval pilots performed flights in the daytime and at night, the Fleet’s press office said.