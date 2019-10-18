Russia’s Strategic Missile Force receives 9 ballistic missile systems since year start

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Strategic Missile Force has received nine ballistic missiles and nine ground-mobile launchers since the beginning of this year, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on the single military output acceptance day on Friday.

The Strategic Missile Force continues its rearmament with advanced weapon systems. For these purposes, nine ballistic missiles, nine ground-mobile launchers and 15 items of support and communications equipment have been accepted for service," the defense official stated.

Also, the Project 22800 small missile ship Sovetsk, the Project 19910 small hydrographic vessel Alexander Rogotsky and three battalion sets of Bastion coastal defense missile systems have been accepted for operation in the Russian Navy throughout the year, the deputy defense minister informed.

The Project 949A submarine Omsk and the Project 1234.1 small missile ship Smerch have undergone repairs with their upgrade, he added.

Russia’s Aerospace Force has accepted an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, nine new and seven repaired aircraft, 16 new and 19 repaired helicopters, two Soyuz-2.1B carrier rockets and also 13 new and eight repaired radar stations, the deputy defense minister said.

The Army and the Airborne Force have received 147 new and 72 repaired armored vehicles, 33 new and 42 repaired items of missile and artillery armament and 56 items of airborne assault equipment, he reported.