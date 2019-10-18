Russian arms company to display new military equipment at Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The JSC Concern VKO Almaz-Antey arms industry company will unveil a line of military and civilian equipment at the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, including S-400 and S-300VM missile systems, the concern’s press service said in a statement on Friday.

"By participating in an exposition at the Russia-Africa Summit, the concern expects to attract more potential customers among African countries," the press service quoted Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, the company's director general for foreign economic activities, as saying.

The press service underlined that the summit’s participants will be able to get acquainted with the concern’s military production — S-400 and S-300VM missile systems as well as Buk-M2E and Tor short-and intermediate-range missile systems. Moreover, airspace surveillance equipment will be on show, including Kasta-2E2, Podlyot-E, Gamma-C1ME, 55ZH6UME, 55H6-TE and 1L125E radar systems.

In a designated presentation zone, the concern will display civilian vehicles — fuel and energy complex equipment, air traffic control equipment, heat and climate vehicles, photodiode energy-efficient lighting systems, communication systems, digital land TV communication equipment and medical equipment.

The Russia-Africa Summit co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will be held in Sochi on October 23-24. Leaders of all the 54 African countries received an invitation to the summit, more than 40 heads of state and government have already confirmed their participation. Simultaneously, the Russia-Africa Economic Forum will take place on the summit’s sidelines for state leaders, officials, businesses and integration organizations.