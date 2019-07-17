Leaders of 35 countries confirm participation in Russia-Africa Summit — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. About 35 leaders of African countries have by now officially confirmed their participation in the Russia-Africa Summit and more participants are expected to join in, Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"Almost all of them want to come. About 35 leaders have officially confirmed [their participation]," he said. "I believe at least 40 leaders will come. The number [of participants] will be growing. We do feel our partners’ commitment and their keen interest."

According to Bogdanov, the Russia-Africa summits could be held every two or three years. "It is not a one-time event but the start of a long way. We would like to continue that, every two to three years on a regular basis. Of course, the venue will change," the senior diplomat told reporters.

About the Russia-Africa Summit

The first Russia-Africa Summit is due to be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on October 24, 2019. The forum will be co-chaired by Presidents of Russia and Egypt, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is holding the African Union presidency in 2019.

The summit was preceded by a series of events. On June 20-21, Moscow hosted the Russia-Africa Economic Conference as followed by the Russia-Africa Parliamentary Conference on July 3.