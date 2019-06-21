Medvedev to take part in "Russia — Africa" conference, cybersecurity forum on June 21

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will take part in two international forums held in Moscow on Friday. Medvedev will make a speech at the economic conference "Russia Africa" and at the International Congress on Cybersecurity, the press service of the cabinet of ministers said.

Organizers of the "Russia — Africa" conference hope that the event will serve as an important step ahead of the political summit Russia — Africa and the corresponding economic forum, which will be held in Sochi in October. Friday's forum will focus on Russia's partnership with developing countries amidst global tendencies toward protectionism. Special attention will be paid to Russian-African practical cooperation in the spheres of finances, energy, mining, railway infrastructure, digital technologies, cybersecurity, healthcare, education, food security. Medvedev will also make a speech at the annual meeting of the board of directors of the African Export-Import Bank.

The Russian prime miniser will also make a speech at the main plenary session "Safe Digital World — Future or Utopia?" of the International Congress on Cybersecurity.

The 2nd International Congress on Cybersecurity opened on Thursday. The event was organized by Sberbank. The forum brings together experts who share opinions on developing systemic approaches to assessing risks of global technological trends in the sphere of cybersecurity.