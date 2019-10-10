Russian defense minister may visit North Korea this month — TV

TOKYO, October 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang are looking into the possibility of organizing a visit to North Korea by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Japan’s NHK TV channel reported on Thursday citing government sources.

During the visit, Shoigu is expected to meet with North Korean People's Armed Forces Minister No Kwang Chol.

The sides are expected to discuss defense cooperation and the situation on the Korean Peninsula in the light of the US-North Korean denuclearization talks.

According to NHK, the Russian defense minister will visit China prior to his trip to Pyongyang.

Shoigu and No Kwang Chol met in April on the sidelines of the Moscow International Security Conference.