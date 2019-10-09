Turkey informs international community of its military operation in Syria

"The United States, Russia, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, NATO and the UN Secretariat have been informed of Operation Peace Spring from 14:00 hours local time [it coincides with the Moscow time]," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

ANKARA, October 9. /TASS/. Turkey has informed a number of countries and international organizations, including Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, of its new cross-border operation Peace Spring in Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The Turkish top brass also stated that it had launched its military operation in Syria from 16:00 hours local time.

Ankara announced on Wednesday that it had launched its military operation dubbed Peace Spring in north Syria. The operation started with the Turkish Air Force’s strikes against Kurdish positions. Ankara says the cross-border operation aims to create a buffer zone in north Syria for the return of Syrian refugees from Turkey. The buffer zone is also intended to create a security belt for the Turkish border.

The Syrian state news agency SANA has called Turkey’s military operation an aggression.