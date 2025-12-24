Platinum price on Nymex hits all-time high

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The price of platinum futures for January 2026 delivery has hit a fresh all-time high on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), having increased by almost 15%, according to trading data.

As of 3:34 a.m. Moscow time (12:34 a.m. GMT) the precious metal price was up by 14.65% at $2,395.6 per troy ounce. By 4:15 a.m. Moscow time (1:15 a.m. GMT) the platinum price had narrowed gains to 12.92%, having reached $2,359.3 per troy ounce.

The price of the precious metal has climbed by 148.36% year-to-date, and by 34.88% since the beginning of December.