Turkey’s Erdogan launches military op in Syria, east of Euphrates

ANKARA, October 9. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the launch of a new trans-border operation in Syria dubbed Peace Spring, he said via Twitter on Wednesday.

"The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army, just launched Operation Peace Spring against PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party - TASS) [and] YPG (People's Protection Units - TASS) and Daesh (Arabic for ISIS - TASS) terrorists in northern Syria. Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area," the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan also revealed that the "Operation Peace Spring will neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone, facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes," adding that Turkey seeks to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists.

Turkey has already varied out two military operations in Syria - Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch. As a result, a buffer security zone was established between border towns of Azaz and Jarabulus, while the town of Afrin was occupied.