Russia managed to replace imported components in defense products, says weapons exporter

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 26. /TASS/. Russia has coped with the replacement of imported components in its defense products, Alexander Mikheev, CEO of Russia’s weapons exporter Rosoboronexport, told TASS. He was speaking at the 5th international forum Army-2019 forum.

"The existing conditions, when international cooperation collapsed and we did not receive engines, components, electronics, challenged us and gave a chance to develop and create our own. We adopted an import substitution program. Today there is no such problem," Mikheev said.

According to him, the introduction of Western and American sanctions had a negative impact on the global arms market as a whole.

"The rules of civilized foreign trade, like any trade, do not accept such requirements: don’t buy from them because they are bad guys - buy from us. Any pressure and blackmail should be excluded," the head of Rosoboronexport added.

Mikheev said that the order book of the Russian arm exporter has orders for about $50 bln now and they should be delivered within 3-5 years.

"It is not difficult to imagine the scope of work behind this figure," Mikheev concluded.

Army-2019

The forum Army-2019 is held on June 25-30 at the theme park Patriot in the Moscow Region. Some shows will be arranged in other regions of Russia. According to preliminary estimates, more than 1,500 enterprises and organizations are to participate in the forum. More than 27,000 product samples and technologies will be on display.