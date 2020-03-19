Cannes Film Festival postponed amid coronavirus pandemic, say organizers

PARIS, March 19./TASS/. The Cannes Film Festival won’t take place in May as scheduled due to the spread of coronavirus in France, the organizers are now looking at new dates - end of June or start of July, the festival said a statement circulated on Thursday.

The statement said that it won’t be possible to hold the film festival wihin the scheduled dates of May 12 - May 23. Several options are considered at the moment, the main is moving it to the end of June or the beginning of July, the statement said.