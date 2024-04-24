North Korean film shown in Moscow to mark anniversary of Putin-Kim meeting

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. A special screening of the North Korean film ‘Order No. 027’ was held in Moscow to mark the fifth anniversary of the historic meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a TASS correspondent reported.

Before the screening, which took place at Moscow’s historic Illuzion cinema, Minister Plenipotentiary of the North Korean Embassy in Russia Lee Yeong Jin addressed the audience. "At this meeting, important agreements were reached on intensifying high-level contacts and strengthening cooperation in various fields to ensure world peace and security," he pointed out. "Thanks to this meeting, our countries and peoples stand united against the hegemony of the imperialists and are strengthening mutual support as never before in the struggle to safeguard national sovereignty and dignity and for the implementation of international justice," he said.

The diplomat emphasized that "today's screening will contribute to further intensifying cultural exchanges, deepening mutual understanding and friendly relations between the peoples of North Korea and Russia." "We hope that very soon new films demonstrating the modern level of North Korean cinematography will appear on Moscow screens," he added.

The movie ‘Order No. 027’ was shot in 1986. The plot revolves around the Korean War of 1950-1953. The main characters are a group of North Korean soldiers sent to South Korea on a special mission to infiltrate deep into the rear. "This is a film about the heroic deeds of the Korean People’s Army’s special forces in the 1950-1953 war against the aggressors, the United States and its satellites. We believe that even though the film was shot back in the late 1980s, it is still relevant," Lee Yeong Jin said. The diplomat pointed out that the movie instills the idea of "patriotism, soldier’s duty, physical strength and readiness of the North Korean army to defeat the enemies who try to encroach upon the sovereignty and security of the country at any time and under any circumstances.".