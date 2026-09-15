Belarus ready to discuss anything with US, expects agreements to be honored — Lukashenko

MINSK, September 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told US Special Envoy for Republic John Coale that Minsk is open to debate any problems with Washington, but expects strict adherence to any agreements reached.

"We are open to discussing any issues. The only thing is - I am not demanding, I am asking you that we strictly adhere to the agreements on our side and on the part of the United States of America," the Pool of the First Telegram channel, close to the Belarusian presidential press service, quoted him as saying.

Lukashenko added that the parties "have reached many agreements related to economic relations."