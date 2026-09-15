Serbia to maintain close relations with Russia after parliamentary elections — government

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Serbia will maintain its traditional friendly and close relations with Russia after the upcoming parliamentary elections, Director of the Serbian Government Office for Public and Cultural Diplomacy Arno Gujon told reporters.

Asked whether Belgrade would remain committed to close contacts with Russia after the snap elections, he replied: "Especially after the elections, if President [Aleksandar] Vucic continues to lead our country," responding to a TASS question on the sidelines of the International Youth Festival. It was reported earlier that Vucic would head the ruling Serbian Progressive Party’s list in the parliamentary elections and become its candidate for prime minister.

"I am absolutely certain that we will continue our traditional friendship at a very high level, as we have done so far," Gujon stressed, calling this a "national interest" of the republic.