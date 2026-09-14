Republika Srpska to maintain strong relations with Russia — Presidential advisor

YEKATERINBURG, September 14. /TASS/. The Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina) is determined to maintain close cooperation with Russia, despite the ongoing pressure from the West, Foreign and Economic Policy Advisor to the President of the Republika Srpska Nemanja Plotan told TASS.

"Serbs suffered enough because of their close relations with Russia and I believe that the fact that we continue to maintain close cooperation shows that there are certain issues that depend not only on short-term geopolitical interests but also imply a deeper meaning… I believe that such things are more than valuable under present-day international relations," Plotan said while speaking at the International Festival of Youth in Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

According to Plotan, the Republika Srpska had always faced pressure from the West due to its ties with Russia.

"It has always been a part of the Serbs’ historical experience beginning with the times of our fight for independence during the period of Ottoman rule, through World War I, World War II and especially during the disintegration of Yugoslavia," he continued. "There is always a perception that Serbs are ‘little Russians in the Balkans.'"

"All of this definitely changed to a greater extent this year as there is an increased level of interaction as of today between the peoples who see that we have our own national identity, culture, and so on," Plotan noted.

According to him, Serbs and Russians have found mutual understanding and a common language over the centuries.

"It is a great honor for me to be here and represent my country," Plotan noted addressing the youth festival in Russia.

The International Youth Festival is being held in Yekaterinburg from September 11 through 17 under the motto "Follow Your Dream." Some 10,000 young leaders aged from 14 to 17 from Russia and 191 world countries are expected to visit it. TASS is the event’s general information partner.