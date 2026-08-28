King Harald V of Norway dies at 89 — Royal House

STOCKHOLM, August 28. /TASS/. King Harald V of Norway died in a hospital in Oslo at the age of 89, the Royal House’s press office reported.

"It is with deep grief that we announce that His Majesty King Harald has passed away," the statement said.

The Royal House added that the monarch "died peacefully" in a hospital in Oslo. He passed away at 6:35 a.m. local time (7:35 a.m. Moscow time).

The official website of the Norwegian Royal House currently contains only one piece of information: a photograph of Harald V accompanied by a text announcing his death and stating his age. No information on the funeral or the line of succession has been provided yet. "The website is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made," a technical notice said.

The day before, the Royal House’s press service reported that the monarch’s health had deteriorated, prompting members of the royal family to cancel official engagements and gather at the hospital.

King Harald V of Norway, 89, was hospitalized on August 17 due to an infection and complications from hemolytic anemia. He had remained in the hospital ever since. On August 27, the Royal House announced that his condition had deteriorated and was assessed as "very serious." The king, a member of the House of Glucksburg, had ruled Norway since 1991. His 53-year-old son, Haakon, will inherit the throne.