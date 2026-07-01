Yerevan interested in maintaining dialogue with Moscow — senior diplomat

YEREVAN, July 1. /TASS/. Armenia is interested in maintaining dialogue with Russia, with bilateral contacts expected soon, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan told reporters.

"We are interested in dialogue and in continuing our relations. We will engage in contacts soon," the senior diplomat said in response to a request to comment on the current state of the Armenia-Russia relations.

Answering a question about how Armenia plans to address issues related to its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) while pursuing closer ties with the European Union, Safaryan noted that Yerevan does not view this as a problem. In response to a follow-up question on what Armenia plans to do regarding the EAEU leaders' May 29 statement delivered to Yerevan, the deputy foreign minister noted that the country's authorities have considered it. "We will touch upon it at the upcoming [EAEU] meetings," he noted, referring to the December deadline set by EAEU leaders to consider the future of Yerevan's membership in the organization.