ICRC to make every effort to assist civilians in Ukraine conflict — president

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will provide all necessary assistance to civilians affected by the conflict in Ukraine, ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I look forward to this discussion and our continued dialogue and cooperation to be able to continue alleviating suffering as much as we can," she pointed out, adding that assistance would be provided to families both in Russia and Ukraine.

"This work will continue for as long as civilians continue to be under pressure," the ICRC president added.