US concerned about Pope Leo’s position on immigration issues — Vance

NEW YORK, July 1. /TASS/. The position of Pope Leo XIV on immigration issues has raised concerns, especially in the United States, US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News.

"I do think that some of the things that have come out of the Vatican on the immigration question in particular have been troubling, and ultimately I disagree with it," Vance said.

Vance, being a Catholic, added that while talking to the church leadership, he is trying to convince them that the US immigration policy is valid. "What I tell the Catholic leadership I talk to <...> who disagree with our immigration policies, you know, I'm not hostile about it. I invite them to have the conversation but I also encourage them to remember that mass migration has victims," the US vice president noted.

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly criticized the anti-immigration campaign launched by US President Donald Trump. The pontiff also called on Washington to reconsider its approach to immigrants and pointed out the use of excessive violence during the anti-immigration campaign.