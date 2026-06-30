Qatari MFA announces communication channel to prevent escalation in Strait of Hormuz

DOHA, June 30. /TASS/. A special communication channel has been set up to prevent an escalation of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari said.

"A communication channel was established for this purpose, which has already been used to contain the escalation of the past few days. <...> This communication channel was created and is now operating," he told a briefing, when asked about mechanisms to resolve the conflict.

However, the diplomat did not disclose any technical details.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that Doha and its partners were in discussions about a potential regional dialogue involving Tehran. "We are working with our regional partners, discussing how to reach a point where the countries of the region, including Iran, would find it reasonable to come to the negotiating table and openly discuss their concerns," Al-Ansari pointed out.