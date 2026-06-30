Qatar continues efforts to help Russian, Ukrainian kids reunite with their families — MFA

DOHA, June 30. /TASS/. Qatar continues its mediation toward the reunification of Russian and Ukrainian children with their families, even as there have been no outward results as of late, said Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar.

"These efforts are certainly ongoing. Even as there might not have been any announcements of late, Qatar has continued work as it remains committed to its efforts in the sphere," the Qatari diplomat said at a briefing in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

More than 100 children have already returned to their families with mediation from Doha, al-Ansari recalled. "Qatar is proud of playing this role in one of today’s major conflicts globally," he noted. According to him, for these children, "their war story begins and ends with family reunification."