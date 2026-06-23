Ex-Israeli PM acknowledges smuggling of Starlink terminals into Iran to help protesters

TEL AVIV, June 23. /TASS/. Israel purchased Starlink terminals and smuggled them into Iran to help the organizers of anti-government protests but Benjamin Netanyahu’s government later dropped the practice, Naftali Bennet, who served as Israel’s prime minister between June 2021 and July 2022, said.

According to Bennet, he initiated a "process of acquiring and smuggling into Iran tens of thousands of Starlink receptors that would allow continuity of the Internet and social networks." "Unfortunately, the current incompetent Israeli government stopped doing that, and when the protest happened, that infrastructure was not there," he added, as cited by The Jerusalem Post.

The newspaper notes that earlier, Iran accused Israel and the US of smuggling Starlink terminals into the country to undermine security. Bennett said the devices were intended to allow protesters to coordinate.