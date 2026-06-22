Death toll from Israeli attacks since start of escalation in Lebanon reaches 4,106

BEIRUT, June 22. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Health Ministry has released final figures on civilian casualties during the period of military escalation from March 2 to June 21.

"The total number of Lebanese killed since the start of the military escalation has reached 4,106, while the number of wounded stands at 12,153," the ministry said on X.

According to the report, Israeli airstrikes on strongholds of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon killed 49 people and wounded 32 others over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said Israeli aircraft on Sunday concentrated their strikes on the Ali al-Taher heights, where Shiite fighters are holding defensive positions. It also reported drone strikes on the town of Kfar Tibnit and the suburb of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, which resulted in casualties. The exact number of those affected is still being determined.