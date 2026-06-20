Fico says he will not miss opportunity to engage in dialogue with Russian president

BRATISLAVA, June 21. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he would not miss a single opportunity to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I will not miss a single opportunity to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Fico said in a video address to citizens posted on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, which has been designated as extremist in Russia). The prime minister stressed that he supports dialogue with Russia and also maintains contact with Vladimir Zelensky, despite having "diametrically opposed views on many issues."

Fico said that Slovakia remains a peaceful country and is committed to upholding international law. "We should be interested in maintaining friendly and mutually beneficial relations with everyone who treats Slovakia in the same way," he said. The Slovak prime minister also condemned what he described as the European Union's "double standards."