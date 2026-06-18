Lebanon reports 3,912 killed since escalation began — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, June 18. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on the city of Nabatieh and nearby areas in southern Lebanon, killing 28 people over the past day, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

"Total number of people killed since the escalation began on March 2 has reached 3,912, while 11,873 have been injured," the ministry said in a statement on X.

The ministry also said Israeli artillery used phosphorus munitions during shelling of the hills of Ali al-Taher, Jabal al-Rafi'a, and the Iqlim al-Tuffah area, where units of the Shiite movement Hezbollah are active. Fires broke out in several locations, and casualties among civilians were reported, with figures still being verified.