US gives copy of deal with Iran to Israel — Trump

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. The United States has handed over to Israel a copy of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, US President Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference that followed the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains.

"It's appropriate that we release the agreement. We did send a copy to Israel, by the way, they've been a good partner. Again, I think they could do better with respect to Hezbollah," he said, commenting on the deal with Iran.

"The deal we reached with Iran on Sunday will be signed shortly, tomorrow [on June 18], maybe the next day [on June 19]," the US leader added.

US, Iranian and Pakistani officials have confirmed that Washington and Tehran have reached an agreement aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, with Pakistan acting as a mediator. A formal signing ceremony is expected to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, the sides will discuss Tehran's nuclear program during a 60-day ceasefire. He also said the US maritime blockade of Iran ended on June 15 and that an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, had been agreed upon.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28.