Israeli army strikes Hamas’ Naval Police headquarters, three weapons depots in Gaza

TEL AVIV, June 9. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out strikes on the main headquarters of Hamas’ Naval Police and three weapons depots in the Gaza Strip, the army said in a statement.

"The IDF struck the main headquarters of Hamas’ Naval Police in the Khan Yunis area. <...> Several terrorists operating from the site were eliminated, including Ismail al-Lahham, a cell commander in Hamas’ military wing," the statement reads.

Also, the IDF "dismantled three Hamas weapons storage facilities in the southern Gaza Strip."

"Prior to the strike on the facilities, and following advance warnings issued to the local population, the IDF identified several Hamas military wing operatives attempting to remove the weapons stored inside the facilities using vehicles. Following the identification, the IDF struck both the terrorists and the weapons. Following the strikes, secondary explosions were observed, confirming the presence of weapons inside the targeted facilities," the Israeli military added.