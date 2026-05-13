Chinese expert suggests China could host US-Iran talks

GELENDZHIK, May 13. /TASS/. China could provide a venue for negotiations between the United States and Iran, said Yang Cheng, distinguished professor and executive dean of Shanghai International Studies University Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies.

"I do not rule out such a possibility because there have been trilateral talks in the past, for example earlier this century when the North Korea crisis erupted. China has the experience," he said at the Valdai Club’s 6th Central Asian Conference, taking place in Russia’s Gelendzhik on May 12-14.

At the same time, the expert said it is unlikely that China would serve as a mediator in the negotiations between the United States and Iran as this role currently belongs to Pakistan.

On May 10, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi stated in an interview with TASS that negotiations between Tehran and Washington are not at a dead end and continue with Islamabad’s mediation.