Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon since ceasefire reaches 552

BEIRUT, May 12. /TASS/. The number of Lebanese killed since the ceasefire agreement took effect on April 17 has reached 552, while another 1,149 people have been wounded, according to data from the republic’s Health Ministry cited by Al Jazeera. Earlier reports said that 380 people had been killed in Israeli attacks since April 17.

"The total number of citizens killed since the military escalation began on March 2 increased over the past day from 2,846 to 2,869, while the number of wounded rose from 8,693 to 8,730," the statement said.

The Health Ministry noted that Israeli warplanes had carried out intensive bombardments since morning on the southern province of Nabatieh and the Western Bekaa region. The number of casualties and injured is expected to rise by the end of the day.