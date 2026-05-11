Europe should build common security architecture with Russia — US expert on Putin's words

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. Europe should establish a dialogue with Moscow on a future security architecture for the continent that includes Russia rather than confront it, Jennifer Kavanagh, a senior fellow and director of the military analysis program at the Washington-based think tank Defense Priorities, told TASS, commenting on President Vladimir Putin's statements about Moscow's readiness to negotiate with the EU.

"Europe should seize on Putin's comments and find a way to build a real dialogue about the continent's future security architecture and how it can include rather than confront Russia," the American expert believes.

"I do think his remarks expressing willingness to engage in diplomacy with Europe were notable. The risks of unintended escalation between Russia and Europe have been rising as Europe rearms and worries about the loss of its U.S. security guarantor. Talks between Moscow and Europe would be a positive development for both sides," she stressed.

According to her, Putin's statements on May 9 regarding Europe and the Ukrainian conflict can be interpreted "more as "an affirmation of confidence in the Russian army's progress and Russia's resilience."

Nevertheless, the expert noted that Europe has still not demonstrated a willingness to engage constructively with Russia.

"Europe has long asked for a seat at the table, and Putin's comments seemed to signal an openness to this. The problem is that Europe doesn't seem ready to engage constructively or even sure who should represent Europe in such negotiations," the political analyst said.

She also suggested that the intensification of negotiations on a peace settlement in Ukraine was unlikely to be possible until the end of the US and Israeli war with Iran.

"I am still pessimistic about the chances for renewed negotiations in a trilateral or multilateral format to end the war in Ukraine until the Iran war ends. But this does not have to stop Europe from engaging with Russia," Kavanagh added.

Putin said on Saturday, answering journalists’ questions, that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is the preferred candidate for possible negotiations between the EU and Russia. Moscow has never been closed to negotiations, he added.