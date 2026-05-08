Ukraine efforts stalling, but US does not abandon mediation — Rubio

ROME, May 8. /TASS/. Efforts for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine are stalling, but the United States has not yet abandoned mediation in this area, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Unfortunately, you know right now, those efforts have stagnated, but we always stand ready if those circumstances change," he told reporters following visits to the Vatican and Italy.

"We tried to play a mediator role in that. So far, it has not led to a fruitful outcome for a variety of reasons. We remain prepared to play that role if it can be productive. We don't want to waste our time and invest time and energy and an effort that's not moving forward."