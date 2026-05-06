Iran war grievance may have sparked April 25 assassination attempt on Trump — Reuters

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. Cole Thomas Allen’s assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump may have been motivated by his opposition to the US-Israeli war with Iran, Reuters quoted a report from the US Department of Homeland Security as saying.

According to it, the 31-year-old attacker had "multiple social and political grievances" against the US president. It concluded that the Iran conflict "may have contributed to his decision to conduct the attack," citing social media posts from Allen that criticized US actions in the war.

At the moment, investigators are studying Allen's social media accounts to understand his initial plans.

The shooting took place in the US capital at the Washington Hilton hotel at a White House reporters' gala, which was attended by the entire upper echelon of the American administration. A security guard from the US Secret Service was injured. Allen had previously booked a room at the Washington Hilton hotel and was able to bring the weapon there.

Allen was charged with attempting to assassinate the president, transporting firearms and ammunition for the purpose of committing a serious crime, and using firearms in the commission of the crime. As noted by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the man could face a life sentence.